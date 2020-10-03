TORONTO -- Construction company EllisDon is trying to identify the person responsible for racist graffiti found at a construction site at Michael Garron Hospital in East York earlier this week.

In a statement to CP24, a spokesperson for EllisDon confirmed that the racist message was found in a washroom stall on the site.

"EllisDon condemns this despicable racist act. Our people are not just our employees—they are our family. We know we need to do better to protect their safety, both physically and emotionally," the statement read.

"Upon learning of this incident we immediately boarded up the area and removed the graffiti. We have initiated an investigation and have already begun to upgrade the security and surveillance on the site, both to catch these criminals and to ensure that every worker is safe from discrimination, hate and bigotry."

The incident comes after two nooses were found at the same construction site last month.

"EllisDon will be offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who brings forward information that leads to the identification of the individual(s) involved in acts of racism," the company's statement continued.

"We will not stop until the perpetrators are found and permanently evicted from our industry."