Participants of this weekend’s Honda Indy will be breaking speed limits downtown, but it will all be legal.

Lake Shore Boulevard West will be filled with cars and spectators as the 33rd edition of the summer race event gets underway.

The 2.8 kilometre track is set up around Exhibition Place.

Those participating are expected to reach top speeds of more than two hundred miles per hour.

“I think it’s a really special opportunity,” race car driver Eduardo Barrichello said at a news conference today.

“I haven’t been on this track but I’ve watched some videos – some people tell me it’s a bit bumpy but I’ll be ready for it,” he said.

The event opens to the public on Friday as practices begin, with the big race scheduled for 3:40 p.m. on Sunday.

A number of road closures will be in effect as the race takes place.