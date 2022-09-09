Queen taught true meaning of selfless service, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says

Ontario's premier and lieutenant governor remembered the Queen for her selfless service Thursday, on the day of her death.

Ford said in a statement he joins everyone across the province, country and the world in commemorating the remarkable life of the Queen.

"Throughout her historic reign, she taught us the true meaning of selfless service and was respected and admired for her sense of duty and commitment to charity," he wrote.

"On behalf of all Ontarians, I am sending our thoughts and prayers to the entire Royal Family, the people of the United Kingdom and to Her Majesty's many admirers all over the world."

Ford also expressed condolences to King Charles III on the death of his mother, while also congratulating him on his ascension to the throne.

"(I) wish him great success in continuing his mother's legacy," Ford wrote.

Ontario's lieutenant governor said it has been a profound privilege to serve as the Queen's representative in the province.

"This is a moment so very difficult to comprehend," Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell said.

"She's provided leadership, continuity, tradition and stability throughout her selfless service. We are so very grateful for her curiosity about and her love of our country, in fact her loyalty to it."

Dowdeswell had an audience with the Queen and said she remembers her grace, her warmth and her charm.

They spoke about Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, where Dowdeswell had recently visited, and about Ontario artists, she said.

"(I'll remember) her knowledge, her curiosity, but most of all, her humanity," Dowdeswell said.

Mere moments before the Queen's death was announced, Dowdeswell granted royal assent to a piece of Ontario legislation to give so-called strong mayor powers to the leaders of Toronto and Ottawa.

It would have been the very last piece of legislation signed in the Queen's name, she said. The significance will stay with her for a long time, Dowdeswell said.

Ontario's legislature is set to pay tribute to the Queen on Wednesday. Government House Leader Paul Calandra moved for the adjournment of the house until then.

"It is my sad duty to inform the house that Her Majesty the Queen has died. Long live the King," he said, his voice breaking with emotion Thursday afternoon.

The thoughts and prayers of all Canadians are with the Royal Family, he said.

The New Democrats, Ontario's Official Opposition party, also expressed their condolences.

The Queen, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, died Thursday at 96.

Flags were lowered to half mast at Ontario's legislature, which is named Queen's Park.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2022.