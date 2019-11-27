TORONTO -- Buses are replacing streetcars on Queen Street until further notice after the TTC officials found damage to the brake system on seven of its vehicles.

"We are pulling streetcar service from the routes operating on Queen St. and west of Roncesvalles (501, 501L and 508) and replacing with buses," the TTC said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"Crews are investigating causes including possible track damage making contact with the brake system. This is in an abundance of caution."

501 Queen streetcars have been replaced by buses until further notice due to track inspection. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) November 27, 2019

The TTC is recommending customers who normally use the 501, 501L and 508 streetcars to seek alternative routes where possible.

The TTC said they are adding extra service on the 504 King route to help ease congestion on Queen Street.

"Buses will likely be crowded," the TTC said.

More to come.