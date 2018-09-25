

The Canadian Press





PETERBOROUGH, Ont. -- Police say a 23-year-old Quebec man is facing additional charges arising from an alleged domestic assault with a weapon at a Peterborough, Ont., home.

It's alleged the accused and a woman became involved in a verbal argument on Aug. 25 and he assaulted her before leaving the apartment.

Police say officers seized a handgun and ammunition along with a large amount of cash, liquid codeine and drug paraphernalia.

The man was arrested on Aug. 30 and the charges included assault with a weapon, assault, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say the Gatineau man has further been charged with possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition.

He was to appear in court on Tuesday.