

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





The niece of a 45-year-old woman who was left fighting for her life in hospital after a hit-and-run in Brampton is appealing to the driver involved to turn themselves into police.

Brampton-resident Linda Prakash was crossing the intersection of Steeles Avenue and Bramalea Road at around 10 p.m. on Monday when she was struck by a vehicle. Police said the driver did not stop and fled the scene.

“She got off the bus at Bramalea and Steeles and when she was crossing the street that’s when she was hit by this black car,” Prakash’s niece Brittany Sakoor told CP24 on Thursday. “The fact that this person hit her and didn’t stop, especially with all the blood she lost on impact, that shows pure cowardice. All our family wants at this point is justice.”

Prakash was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto following the crash. Police said her injuries included a fractured femur, two broken legs, a fractured pelvis, a fractured skull, and several broken ribs.

Sakoor said her aunt had surgery on Tuesday to repair her legs and, but she still has a long road to recovery.

“When I went to go see her there was blood on her pillow,” she said. “We are going to be with her the rest of this journey.”

Prakash had recently started working at a Toyota dealership in the area. Sakoor said her aunt was “turning a new leaf in her life.”

“How is she going to be able to do anything like that now,” she said.

The vehicle involved in the has been described by police as a small back car that may have sustained damage to the passenger side, including the side mirror. Investigators said they have obtained surveillance footage from the area, but that footage has not been released publicly.

“We just want to know who did this so we don’t have to stay up late at night and early mornings distracted at work,” Sakoor said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).