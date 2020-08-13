TORONTO -- Police are asking for the public’s help after a man allegedly grabbed an 11-week-old dog while it was out for a walk with its family and sped off in a vehicle.

According to police, a woman and children were walking their two dogs Wednesday on Gihon Spring Drive, near Steeles Avenue and Martin Grove Road, around 1:45 p.m. when the incident occurred.

“The woman stopped to assist one of the children and noted that the dogs were a short distance away from the group,” police said in a news release issued the following day. “A man in a black four-door vehicle pulled up alongside the dogs, got out of the vehicle and picked up one of the dogs.”

The man then got back into his vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

The dog, named King, has been described as an 11-week-old male American Bulldog and Doberman mix.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers immediately.