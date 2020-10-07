TORONTO -- Police have charged a 33-year-old man in a carjacking incident that occurred early Wednesday morning where a dog found inside the targeted car was let out and lost.

Toronto police say that at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, a 2013 Mercedes-Benz was taken near Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

Sammy, a 19-month-old Samoyed, was inside the vehicle at the time it was taken, police say.

A short time later, police located the car in the Victoria Park and Eglinton avenues area, where a suspect was taken into custody.

Investigators believe that some time before they seized the car, the dog was let out of the vehicle.

Bhupinder Singh of no fixed address faces charges including robbery with violence, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fail to stop for police and willfully causing unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal.

He is expected to appear in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East at on Wednesday morning.

Sammy is between 60 and 70 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey harness. He is also microchipped.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4100.