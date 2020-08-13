TORONTO -- A six-year-old girl is searching for an 11-week-old dog she recently received as a birthday present after the American Bulldog-Doberman mix was allegedly stolen in Toronto earlier this month.

On Aug. 5 at around 1:45 p.m., Elena Gonzalez was walking along Gihon Spring Drive, near Steeles Avenue and Martin Grove Road, with her mother, her brother and their two off-leash dogs.

The mother, Cassandra Gonzalez, said their dogs were a short distance in front of them when she had turned her back to assist her son back into his stroller. She said that’s when she heard a car drive up “really fast.”

“Once I turned around my puppy was gone and the car had just drove off,” she told CTV News Toronto on Thursday. “It happened so fast when our backs were just turned and I can’t believe that it happened.”

According to police, a man in a black four-door vehicle pulled up alongside the dogs, got out of his vehicle and picked one of them up.

The man then got back into his vehicle and fled the area, investigators said.

Since that day, Elena Gonzalez has been asking her mother to take her outside every day to look for King.

“I miss him,” she said on Thursday. “Bring him back.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.