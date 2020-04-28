TORONTO -- Police have issued a public safety alert saying that two people have died and multiple people have become ill after taking narcotics over a 48-hour period.

The Toronto Police Service said that officers have responded to numerous reports of suspected overdoses in downtown Toronto since April 23.

In a public safety alert issued Tuesday, police said that several people fell ill over a 48-hour period after taking an unknown narcotic. Multiple people had to be treated with Naloxone.

Two people died in private residences, police said.

Toronto police reminded the public in the alert that if they decide to use drugs, they should be “extremely cautious” and shouldn’t take them alone.

“If anyone encounters serious physical illness after consuming a narcotic, they are advised to attend a hospital emergency room or walk-in clinic immediately for treatment,” they said. “For a referral to a substance abuse treatment facility, the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health can be reached at 1-800-463-2338.”