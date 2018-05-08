

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto have issued a public safety alert after two young women reported being approached by an unknown man in the Harbord Village neighbourhood.

The incident happened in the Bathurst and Harbord streets area on Monday shortly before 9 a.m.

The man allegedly yelled at the women before exposing part of his stomach and touching his groin area.

The women told police they ran into a nearby building until the man left the area.

Police describe the suspect as a black man in his 30s with a muscular build who stands between five-foot-seven and five-foot-eight. He has black shaved hair, brown eyes and a clean shaven face. He was last seen wearing a dark blue sweater, a long beige T-shirt and baggy blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the incidents is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.