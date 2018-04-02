

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto Public Health is advising those who underwent blood glucose testing at a Scarborough health fair last week to follow up with their doctor after the needle used to do the testing was "not consistently changed."

In a statement emailed to CTV News, Toronto Public Health spokesperson Lenore Bromley confirmed that a complaint was filed following the Vision Infinite Foundation’s health fair at the Scarborough Village Recreation Centre, located at 3600 Kingston Road, on March 25.

After further investigation, public health said it was determined that the lancet/ needle used to do blood sugar testing was mistakenly reused.

“While certain viruses carried in the blood, such as Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and HIV can be passed through re-use of lancets, the chances of these viruses being passed are very low,” Toronto Public Health spokesperson Lenore Bromley said in a statement sent to CTV Sunday.

She added that there is no risk to people who attended the fair but did not undergo a blood sugar test for diabetes.

“TPH staff have followed up directly with those potentially affected through calls and also sent letters to notify them in writing of the matter and potential health risk. As a precautionary measure, TPH recommended for those individuals to follow up with a health care provider,” Bromley added.

Public health, Bromley said, has followed up with the event organizers, as well as their staff and volunteers, to investigate what type of training those involved have received surrounding infection control.

“The event organizers have been extremely cooperative with TPH throughout the investigation,” Bromley said.

Those who attended the fair can contact Toronto Public Health at 416-338-8400 for more information.