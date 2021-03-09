TORONTO -- The City of Brampton says an "active Peel Public Health COVID-19 community investigation" may result in service disruptions on Brampton Transit today.

In a statement sent to CP24, Peel Public Health said transit operators have been provided with on-site testing and are required to wear medical masks while on the job.

“As self-isolation may be required in some cases, Brampton Transit service levels may be impacted,” a spokesperson for the public health unit said in an email to CP24.

Peel Public Health said it is undertaking the investigation “out of an abundance of caution" and did not confirm if any operators have tested positive for COVID-19.

“At this time, there is no broader risk to operators, public, or users of transit beyond the background risk that exists due to ongoing community transmission,” the statement read.

The president of the union representing Brampton Transit employees told CP24 that the investigation is centered on a section of the Steeles corridor.

The City of Brampton is encouraging transit riders to follow all public health recommendations and stay home if they are a close contact of someone who has tested positive or have symptoms of COVID-19.

People are also asked to avoid lowering their masks for eating or drinking while on transit vehicles.

“An enhanced cleaning and sanitizing schedule remains in effect. It is Brampton Transit’s goal to disinfect all hard surfaces, operator compartments and seats every 48 hours,” the city said.

“The majority of buses are currently sanitized every 24 hours. Facilities and terminals that have hard surfaces are wiped down and sanitized on a daily basis.”