

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





A man providing private psychotherapy services to a teenage girl has been charged with sexual assault.

Police said a 31-year-old man worked at East Metro Youth Services, located at 200-1200 Markham Road, between January 2015 to August 2019.

The 15-year-old victim, who police said was a client of the man, attended the clinic between February 2017 and August 2019.

Police allege the Brampton man communicated with the teenager in person and on social media and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

Members of the Child & Youth Advocacy Centre arrested Michael Mazo on Sept. 25 and have since charged him with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police said Mazo also worked at the All of You Wellness Centre on 402-65 Wellesley Avenue.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 7.