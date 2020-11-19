TORONTO -- The Toronto van attack trial continues today with continued testimony from a psychiatrist.

Here are live updates from the court proceedings. Story continues below.

On Wednesday, Dr. Rebecca Chauhan told the court Alek Minassian spoke in a monotone voice and was “devoid of emotion” as he recounted the day he drove a rented white van down busy Toronto sidewalks, killing 10 people and injuring 16 others.

Chauhan, a psychiatrist who specializes in child and adolescent psychiatry at Hamilton’s St. Joseph’s Healthcare Centre, said she was asked to provide a second opinion on Minassian’s autism diagnosis in 2018 by a colleague, a psychiatrist hired by the 28-year-old’s lawyers.

Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder. His trial, which is being held virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic, hinges on his state of mind at the time he carried out the deadly attack on Yonge Street, between Finch and Sheppard avenues.

He has previously admitted to planning and carrying out the April 23, 2018 attack, citing years of sexual rejection from women as the reasoning behind it.

Defence attorneys are arguing that Minassian is not criminally responsible (NCR) for his actions under Sec. 16 of the Criminal Code.

Under Sec. 16, a person is NCR if they were suffering from a mental disorder that rendered them “incapable of appreciating the nature and quality of the act or omission or of knowing that it was wrong.”

Court has heard that one of the experts hired by the defence found Minassian’s “autistic way of thinking” is “similar to psychosis” but he is not psychotic and has not experience symptoms of psychosis, such as auditory and visual hallucinations.

Court is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. with Chauhan returning to the stand.