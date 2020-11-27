TORONTO -- A defence psychiatrist who testified that he does not believe Alek Minassian meets the criteria for a finding of not criminally responsible (NCR) will return to the stand to be cross-examined by the Crown at the van attack trial this morning.

Here are live updates from the court proceedings. Story continues below.

On Thursday, Dr. John Bradford, a prominent forensic psychiatrist who is a witness for the defence, told the court that Minassian showed no symptoms of psychosis before, during, or after the van attack on Yonge Street on the afternoon of April 23, 2018.

Minassian, who faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder, was interviewed by Bradford several times while the accused was at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Centre in Hamilton in the summer of 2018.

Minassian was a suicide risk, Bradford said, and was kept in an isolation suite during his time at the hospital, where he was closely monitored for symptoms of depression.

The psychiatrist said Minassian maintained a “flat affect” and did not display any behaviour consistent with depression.

A team of doctors and nurses also kept an eye on Minassian to see if there were signs of psychosis.

Bradford said while Minassian showed ritualistic behaviour that was consistent with his autism spectrum disorder (ASD) diagnosis, there were no signs of delusional behaviour or psychosis and no history of psychosis reported by family or other sources.

"It was clear very early on that he was not psychotic," Bradford said.

He said that in the vast majority of cases where there is a finding of NCR, the traditional diagnosis of the accused is some type of psychotic condition, such a schizophrenia.

Bradford said that while theoretically some experts could argue there is a "pathway" to NCR using only a diagnosis of ASD, he does not agree.

He noted that while ASD is "a significant mental disorder," he doesn't believe it has the same impact on the operating mind as psychosis.

"It (psychosis) is something that, once it takes hold, is a profound condition that takes over a person's operating mind," Bradford said. "I can't get my head around how this (ASD) would have an impact on a person's operating mind that would get them to Section 16. That is my opinion."

He added that he could only find one example where ASD was the sole diagnosis used in an NCR case in Canada, and that case, which involved the issue of consent, was not properly tested in court.

Minassian has already admitted to killing 10 people and wounding 16 others when he drove a rented cargo van on sidewalks along a busy stretch of Yonge Street in North York and deliberately struck pedestrians in his path.

His lawyers argue that Minassian is not criminally responsible for his actions under Sec. 16 of the Criminal Code. A person is NCR if they were suffering from a mental disorder that rendered them “incapable of appreciating the nature and quality of the act or omission or of knowing that it was wrong.”

The defence has said the only relevant diagnosis they will be relying on in this case is ASD and one psychiatrist, Dr. Alexander Westphal, is expected to testify that Minassian's "austic way of thinking" was "similar to psychosis."