

The Canadian Press





NORFOLK COUNTY, Ont. -- Provincial police say one of their officers in Oxford County, Ont., has been charged with assault.

They say the alleged assault happened on Tuesday in Norfolk County, Ont., and a 24-year member of the force was arrested on Thursday.

Police did not detail the allegations against the officer.

They say the police officer, who is not named, is set to appear in court in Simcoe, Ont., in April.