Provincial legislator Adil Shamji launches bid to lead Ontario Liberals

Provincial Liberal legislator Adil Shamji says he is running to be leader of the Ontario Liberals. Shamji speaks at a ceremony, at Queen's Park, in Toronto, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul Alex Lupul Provincial Liberal legislator Adil Shamji says he is running to be leader of the Ontario Liberals. Shamji speaks at a ceremony, at Queen's Park, in Toronto, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul Alex Lupul

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton