

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The provincial government says starting today all LCBO and Beer Store locations along with authorized grocery stores and off-site winery retail stores can sell alcohol between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. seven days a week.

The extended hours were announced as part of the Progressive Conservative government’s Fall Economic Statement last month and come into effect Sunday.

In a tweet, Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Sport Michael Tibollo said the change offers Ontarians "improved choice, access and convenience."

Alcohol previously could only be sold between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

It is not known how many LCBO, Beer Store, and grocery stores will extend their store hours in light of the new rules.