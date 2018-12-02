Provincial gov't allows LCBO, Beer Store to extend hours starting Sunday
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, December 2, 2018 5:05PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 2, 2018 7:14PM EST
The provincial government says starting today all LCBO and Beer Store locations along with authorized grocery stores and off-site winery retail stores can sell alcohol between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. seven days a week.
The extended hours were announced as part of the Progressive Conservative government’s Fall Economic Statement last month and come into effect Sunday.
In a tweet, Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Sport Michael Tibollo said the change offers Ontarians "improved choice, access and convenience."
Alcohol previously could only be sold between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
It is not known how many LCBO, Beer Store, and grocery stores will extend their store hours in light of the new rules.
Starting today LCBO stores, The Beer Store, authorized grocery stores and off-site winery retail stores can now sell alcohol between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m., seven days a week. This is about improved choice, access and convenience for consumers. Enjoy responsibly! #onpoli pic.twitter.com/2xtqECRk6E— Michael Tibollo (@MichaelTibollo) December 2, 2018