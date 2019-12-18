TORONTO -- The provincial government announced Wednesday that it now plans to save the historic bridge over the Credit River in Mississauga after a public outcry against its proposed demolition.

The historic bridge, built in 1934 and designated as a heritage property, is located on the Queen Elizabeth Way and sits over the Credit River.

The province planned to have it demolished last month and replaced with twin box girder bridges, according to a provincial report.

After feedback from the public, the government promised to scrap the proposed plan and use the funds to rehabilitate the bridge instead.

"Our government has listened to the people of Mississauga and we will only seek bids that involve the preservation and rehabilitation," Associate Minister of Transportation Kinga Surm said in a statement.

"We will be moving forward with rehabilitation of the bridge as announced in April."

The province said that in addition to preserving “the original heritage” of the old bridge, it will also work on include a new bridge north of the existing one.

The MPP for Mississauga-Lakeshore said he is pleased with the change of plans, and stressed the importance of the rehabilitation project to make sure the bridge remains safe.

"At over 80 years old, this bridge needs major rehabilitation now,” Rudy Cuzzetto said in a news release Wednesday.

“However, we recognize it is both a provincially significant heritage bridge, and a symbol of the Credit River Valley.”