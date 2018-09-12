

Chris Herhalt , CTV News Toronto





Premier Doug Ford’s government is set to introduce a new bill today in the Ontario legislature and invoke the notwithstanding clause, in its second attempt to cut Toronto city council.

Justice Edward Belobaba found the first attempt, know as Bill 5 or the Better Local Government Act, was unconstitutional and “crossed the line.” In a written decision issued Monday, the justice ruled that the bill violated Toronto candidates’ and voters’ charter right to freedom of expression because it nearly halved the size of council and was executed in the middle of a campaign.

The ruling restored the number of wards in Toronto to 47, from the 25 legislated by the province.

In response, Ford revealed he would invoke the notwithstanding clause, meant to override sections of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, for the first time in the province’s history. The move would allow the government to bypass the court ruling and introduce new legislation to cut the size of council back down to 25 seats.

“I have a great deal of respect for our judicial system but lawmaking power is given by the people… We are taking a stand,” Ford said Monday.

The legislature has been recalled today to deal with the matter. Following question period on morning, the new bill is expected to be introduced sometime after 3 p.m.

Ford has said he is continuing with the legislation because city council at its current size is “dysfunctional” and shrinking would save $25 million per term.

His opponents say he is doing this as a means to punish councillors he disagreed with when he was a councillor himself between 2010 and 2014.

Opposition Leader Andrea Horwarth has promised to delay the passing of the bill for as long as possible.

“You’re not the king of Ontario, Mr. Ford,” she said.

Mayor John Tory and several current councillors have also voiced their opposition to the council cut and the use of the notwithstanding clause.