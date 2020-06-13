TORONTO -- The City of Toronto is continuing to face a massive financial shortfall as a result of COVID-19 and Mayor John Tory says that the time has come for the province to “step up and say what it is going to do.”

Earlier this month the federal government indicated that it would transfer $2.2 billion in infrastructure funding to cities earlier than scheduled in order to help them cover budget shortfalls resulting from the pandemic.

The Ontario government, however, has not offered any money to municipalities so far and when questioned about the issue Premier Doug Ford has mostly suggested that it will be the responsibility of the feds to bail out cities.

Speaking with CP24 on Saturday, Tory said that he still believes both levels of government will eventually come to the table but he noted that it is “taking longer than it should” and increasingly is putting cities in the unenviable position of having to weigh the possibility of devastating cuts.

“The federal government made a first move, it was a modest first move, but nonetheless a first move to offer some money to cities and towns across the province and now it is up to the province to say ‘OK, here is what we are going to do’ and then they can negotiate with one another instead of this kind funny dance they have going on where there is a lot of dancing and not much money coming forward to help cities avoid huge tax cuts or very disruptive service cuts,” he said.

Tory was among 10 mayors from the GTA that met with Finance Minister Rod Phillips and Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark on Friday to impress upon them the need for immediate funding.

He said that the discussion “wasn’t hostile but was certainly urgent.”

Toronto, for example, is facing a revenue shortfall of at least $1.5 billion in 2020 and Tory has said in the past that in order to balance its budget the city would have to raise taxes by a staggering 47 per cent or implement dozens of cuts, including slashing TTC service in half.

“I think people out there will understand if you have to make cuts in your household budget the longer you leave making the cuts the worse they have to be because you have less time to save money so we are saying to Mr. Phillips and Mr. Clark and to the federal government that we have got to get this wrapped up very soon because otherwise we have to start making these cuts and the longer we leave it the worse they will be,” Tory warned on Saturday. “I don’t want to be making any cuts. This is the worse time to make cuts to services like transit, homelessness and childcare and it is the worst time to have a huge tax increase. That is why their help is needed.”