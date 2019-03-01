

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Ontario’s Education Minister wants the province’s 72 school boards to freeze all hiring for the upcoming school year, according to a memo sent Thursday.

The memo obtained by CTV News Toronto asks school board directors to “defer the annual processes of filling vacancies for retirements and other leaves related to teachers and other staff,” until Minister Lisa Thompson makes an announcement on March 15.

In the meantime, the Ministry says school boards should think about implementing a hiring freeze similar to that announced shortly after the Ford government took office in June 2018.

“As you are aware, in June 2018 the Ontario government implemented a hiring freeze. School boards may wish to institute similar measures.”

The memo, signed by Deputy Education Minister Nancy Naylor, says the caution should be taken in light of recent consultations and the arrival of Ford’s first provincial budget.

“I am writing to you today to recommend that school boards exercise prudence in making hiring decisions in light of the upcoming Ontario Budget and the recent consultation on class size and hiring practices.”

NDP education critic Marit Stiles says she plans to respond to the memo at noon on Friday.

At the end of 2018, the school system employed 143,000 teachers, administrators and early childhood educators.