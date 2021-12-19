Two demonstrations in support of the Wet'suwet'en land defenders stopped traffic in Toronto on Sunday to protest the Coastal GasLink pipeline in B.C.

The first took place on the Bloor Viaduct at Bloor Street East and Castle Frank Road at 12 p.m. and caused traffic delays in the area as a result.

The second came later in the afternoon at the busy intersection of Yonge and Dundas streets. Demonstrators could be seen in the middle of the intersection at approximately 4 p.m. holding signs, drumming, and singing for at least two hours.

Police were on scene to monitor the second protest and to ensure public safety.

Protests in support of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation, which opposes the construction of a 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline by Coastal GasLink in northern British Columbia, have been ongoing since 2019.