

Miriam , Katawazi





People will gather outside a library in downtown Toronto Tuesday to protest an event featuring a speaker who is critical of gender identity and transgender rights.

The Toronto Public Library has stuck to its decision to hold the Tuesday evening event at its Palmerston branch despite backlash from residents and local authors.

An online petition gathering around 2,500 signatures said the library is providing a platform for Meghan Murphy to spread hate speech.

Meghan Murphy, who runs the website Feminist Current, has said in the past that she is concerned about the impact gender identity may have on endangering women and undermining women's rights.

She’s also spoken against allowing Trans women into woman-only spaces, arguing that some woman may feel concerned due to experiences with male violence.



Journalist and writer Meghan Murphy is seen in this screenshot.

Protesters say Murphy’s views promote transphobia and should not be allowed to be shared inside a local public space.

The Toronto Public Library has said it is aware that the event has caused "anger and concern" but maintains it has an obligation to protect free speech.

"We would also suggest that engaging in respectful civil discourse with people of opposing views may be a more productive strategy than abstaining from public library events," it said in a statement.

"Libraries have always been committed to supporting vulnerable communities by welcoming and creating space for different perspectives rather than through censorship."

Murphy's talk is scheduled to be held at the Palmerston TPL branch at 6:45 p.m. The protest starts at 6 p.m. just outside the library.

A second rally is also taking Tuesday and will start at 4 p.m. and will end at 5:15 p.m. at the Barbara Hall Park. This second rally will then head to the library branch shortly after.