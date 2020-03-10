TORONTO -- The man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling Tess Richey to death hours after meeting her in the city’s Church-Wellesley Village neighbourhood has returned to the stand this morning.

Here are live updates from inside the courtroom. Earlier story continues below.

Kalen Schlatter, 23, testified in his own defence on Monday, telling the jury that Richey was alive when he last saw her in the early morning hours of Nov. 25, 2017.

Both Schlatter and Richey had been at Crews and Tangos, a popular bar in the city’s gay village, on the night the 22-year-old disappeared but the accused testified that he didn’t meet Richey until around 2 a.m. after the bar had let out.

He said he grabbed hot dogs with Richey and her friend Ryley Simard and the three hung around the neighbourhood for a little while.

When he and Richey were alone after Simard had left, Schlatter told the court it was Richey who asked to kiss him. He said she was the one who led him down a laneway toward a home under renovation near Church and Dundonald streets to fool around.

Schlatter testified that he and Richey “made out” and “felt each other up” at the bottom of the home’s outdoor stairwell.

He told the court that Richey said she could not have sex because she was on her period and Schlatter said he was embarrassed when he ejaculated in his pants.

Schlatter told the jury that before he left, he invited Richey back to his parent’s place but she declined the offer.

He also said he offered to stay longer to keep her company but she told him he could leave.

He said he told her to “have a good evening” before walking up to Bloor Street to catch a cab.

Video surveillance footage previously presented in court showed Richey and Schlatter walking hand-in-hand down the laneway toward the stairwell at around 4:14 a.m.

Approximately 45 minutes later, Schlatter is spotted on camera walking back down the laneway alone.

Richey’s lifeless body was discovered in that stairwell days later by her mother and a family friend who were desperately searching the neighbourhood to find her.

On Monday, when he was asked by his lawyer if he sexually assaulted or murdered Richey, Schlatter replied, "Absolutely not."

The Crown alleges that Schlatter strangled Richey to death after she rejected his sexual advances.

The court previously heard that Schlatter’s semen was found on Richey’s pants and his saliva was found on her bra.

A former cellmate of the accused also previously testified that Schlatter confessed to choking Richey to death with a scarf and ejaculating on her.

The cellmate, who cannot be identified under a court-ordered publication ban, also said Schlatter admitted to stealing $60 and a “chain necklace” from Richey’s purse after killing her.

He said Schlatter used the money he took to pay for a cab ride that night.

Schlatter denied making the confession and told the court that he felt “terrible” about leaving Richey alone that night.

“I should have stayed with her,” Schlatter told the jury on Monday.

The Crown is expected to begin cross-examination of the accused at 10 a.m.