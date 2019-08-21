

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Thirteen more legal pot shops are coming to Toronto.

On Wednesday, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) announced the results of the province’s second cannabis store lottery, which was held a day earlier.

This time around, unlike the first lottery, applicants had to provide the address of a secured retail space they could use if they were selected. As well, applications had to show they had enough capital to open the shop.

The 42 operators selected throughout the province have until Aug. 28 to complete an application to open a store that will be vetted by the AGCO. Eight stores are also set to open on First Nations reserves in the province.

Here are the proposed locations in Toronto:

570 Bloor Street West

964 Kingston Road

104 Harbord Street

619 King Street West

2480-2490 Gerrard Street East – Unit 20A

1303 Queen Street East

1180 Queen Street West

213 Queen Street East

237 Queen Street West

730 Danforth Avenue – Suite 1

2464 Dufferin Street

501 Church Street – Unit 4B

815 Queen Street West

The AGCO, which regulates the sector, said it received more than 4,800 eligible expressions of interest in the lottery draw, which was overseen by a “third-party fairness monitor.”

Along with the 13 stores in Toronto, six will open in the Greater Toronto Area, 11 in the west region of Ontario, seven in the east region, and in the north, one will open in Kenora, North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay, and Timmins.

According to the AGCO, the stores will begin to open in October 2019, "as they are ready."