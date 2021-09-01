TORONTO -- Proof of vaccination will be required at many non-essential businesses, including gyms and movie theatres, and will be needed to dine indoors at restaurants under Ontario’s new vaccine certification program starting Sept. 22, government sources confirm to CTV News Toronto.

A vaccine passport will not be required for retail shopping and outdoor dining but those who intend to go to concerts or other large, organized gatherings must be fully vaccinated, the sources say.

The provincial government is working on an app that will combine both identification and a proof-of-vaccination certificate for immunized Ontarians, sources confirm.

Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement at 1 p.m., along with Ontario's health minister and chief medical officer of health.

In recent days, Ford's cabinet has met multiple times in an effort to hammer out the details of Ontario's vaccine certificate program. Plans for a vaccine passports have already been rolled out in multiple other Canadian provinces, including British Columbia, Quebec, and Manitoba.

In B.C., residents must have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to access a number of non-essential settings as of Sept. 13 and two doses will be needed as of Oct. 24.

-With files from CTV News Toronto's Colin D'Mello