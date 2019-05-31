

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Ninety-four-year-old Jack Miller says he still remembers the first time he flew with the Royal Canadian Air Force.

“We were promised an easy trip,” he said. “And all of a sudden there was ‘boom, boom, boom’…sounds like someone took a great big shovel full of stones and threw them at the aircraft.”

Miller, who was born in East York, joined the military in November 1943 and began his career with the 429 Leeming Yorkshire Squadron in the Royal Canadian Air Force.

He had just finished his operational training in time to join the Royal Canadian Air Force’s efforts in the Battle of Normandy. During the first week of July, Miller arrived at the squadron and flew across France bomb targets such as German storage camps, which held ammunition.

“We had four mines, they weighed 1,500 pounds each and we dropped one every four seconds,” he said. “Quite a few guys got shot down on our first trip.”

Speaking with CTV News Toronto at his home just days before he is set to travel to London, England for the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Miller said that he enlisted in the military to serve his country, not “for the adventure.”

To this day, he remains humble about being recognized for his contributions.

“These don’t matter very much,” Miller said, pointing at his military medals. “When you complete a tour, they give you two gold-plated wings.”

Miller was awarded the 1939–1945 War Medal; 1939–1945 Star, the France and Germany Star, the Voluntary Service Medal 1939–1945, the 1939–1945 Defence Medal, the Overseas Service Bar; and the Bomber Commander Service Bar.

While overseas, Miller said he is looking forward to returning to France, something he has done before with his children.

“Vimy (Ridge), it gets you when you stand there, cause every guy that was killed at Vimy, his name is chiseled into monument.”

At the age of 94, Miller says he wonders who will still be at the commemoration this year.