A program that assists people who witness suicides at subway stations in Toronto is being launched.

The TTC announced the new outreach and support program on World Suicide Prevention Day.

TTC Chair Jaye Robinson and TTC CEO Rick Leary are expected to speak about the program at a news conference being held at Spadina Station on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Simultaneously, the transit agency will be unveiling a redesigned poster for their Crisis Link program, which places free phones in each subway station that allow people in crisis to speak with a confidential counsellor.

Each year, an average of 27 people attempt suicide at TTC stations.