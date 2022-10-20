Procession underway ahead of funeral for two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. shooting

A procession is underway ahead of a private funeral in Barrie Thursday for the two South Simcoe police officers gunned down inside an Innisfil home last week.

The funeral procession for Constables Morgan Russell and Devon Northrup began at around 9:20 a.m. and will travel from the Adams Funeral Home and the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home to the Sadlon Arena for the joint funeral in Barrie.

A line of officers form a funeral procession for two South Simcoe police officers killed in Innisfil. (CP24/ Simon Sheehan). Hundreds of officers from the Toronto Police Service are participating in the procession, including Chief James Ramer who said it was important for the service to pay their respects.

“This is one big team. There’s different patches on the shoulders but everybody comes together. We’re trained very well in this country, trained very well in the province, we integrate very well,” he told CP24.

Ramer along with thousands of members from police services across the nation gathered in Toronto for a procession and funeral for slain Toronto police Const. Andrew Hong last month.

Hong was one of three victims fatally shot by a gunman in a shooting spree that spanned the GTA.

The planned travel route for today's procession is:

St. Vincent Street to Wellington Street East

Wellington Street East to Clapperton Street

Clapperton Street to Worsley Street

Worsley Street to Bayfield Street

Bayfield Street to Simcoe Street

Simcoe Street to Bradford Street

Bradford Street to Essa Road

Essa Road to Gowan Street

Gowan Street to Bayview Drive

Bayview Drive to Little Avenue

Little Avenue to Fairview Road

Fairview Road to Big Bay Point Road

Big Pay Point Road to Bayview Drive (the west side of Bayview Drive may be accessed by the public – no public access on east side)

Members of the public are welcome to observe the procession along the route.

UPDATE: FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS FOR CONSTABLE MORGAN RUSSELL AND CONSTABLE DEVON MICHAEL NORTHRUP

PROCESSION ROUTE & ROAD CLOSURES

Media Release - https://t.co/fsYB9XkYaD pic.twitter.com/BoNTR0RxiV — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) October 19, 2022

ROAD CLOSURES

The following road closures will be in effect in Barrie for the funeral procession:

Bayview Drive from Big Bay Point Road to Churchill Drive will be closed commencing at 5:00 a.m. This road is expected to reopen at approximately 10:00 a.m.

In addition, Churchill Drive will be closed at Welham Road, with local traffic access only.

Bayview Drive from Churchill Drive to Mapleview Drive will be closed commencing at 8:00 a.m. This road is expected to reopen at approximately 4:00 p.m.

Harvie Road/Big Bay Point Road will be closed from Veterans Drive to Bayview Drive commencing at 5:00 a.m. These roads are expected to reopen at approximately 10:00 a.m. (Note: Harvie Road becomes Big Bay Point Road at Fairview Road.)

Fairview Road will be closed at Little Avenue, with local traffic access only.

South Simcoe police said traffic control measures will be in effect to facilitate traffic flow in the area.

Further details about the road closures are available on the Barrie Police Service website.

PRIVATE FUNERAL

The funeral is slated to begin at 11 a.m. and is not open to the public.

The private service will be attended by the families of Constables Russell and Northrup, guests, members of the South Simcoe Police Service and representatives from other police services, emergency services personnel and officials.

Northrup, 33, had six years of service with South Simcoe Police and is survived by his partner and parents.

Russell, 54, was a 33-year veteran of the service and is survived by his wife and two teenage children.

A line of officers form a funeral procession for two South Simcoe police officers killed in Innisfil. (CP24/ Simon Sheehan).

The two officers were fatally shot when responding to a disturbance call at a residence near 25th Side Road and 9th Line in Innisfil, on the evening of Oct. 11.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the officers did not draw their firearms before they were shot.

A third officer arrived at the home and exchanged gunfire with the suspect before the shooter died, according to the SIU.

Although the SIU has not confirmed the 22-year-old shooter’s identity, CTV News Toronto has identified him as Chris Doncaster through family friends and an ex-girlfriend.

Police and SIU investigators gather at the scene where two police officers were killed in Innisfil, Ont., on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

The SIU has assigned six investigators and three forensic investigators to the case.

The SIU investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

The procession and funeral service will be streamed live on CTV News Toronto and the CTV News app at at 9 a.m.