Procession underway ahead of funeral for two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. shooting
A procession is underway ahead of a private funeral in Barrie Thursday for the two South Simcoe police officers gunned down inside an Innisfil home last week.
The funeral procession for Constables Morgan Russell and Devon Northrup began at around 9:20 a.m. and will travel from the Adams Funeral Home and the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home to the Sadlon Arena for the joint funeral in Barrie.
A line of officers form a funeral procession for two South Simcoe police officers killed in Innisfil. (CP24/ Simon Sheehan). Hundreds of officers from the Toronto Police Service are participating in the procession, including Chief James Ramer who said it was important for the service to pay their respects.
“This is one big team. There’s different patches on the shoulders but everybody comes together. We’re trained very well in this country, trained very well in the province, we integrate very well,” he told CP24.
Ramer along with thousands of members from police services across the nation gathered in Toronto for a procession and funeral for slain Toronto police Const. Andrew Hong last month.
Hong was one of three victims fatally shot by a gunman in a shooting spree that spanned the GTA.
The planned travel route for today's procession is:
- St. Vincent Street to Wellington Street East
- Wellington Street East to Clapperton Street
- Clapperton Street to Worsley Street
- Worsley Street to Bayfield Street
- Bayfield Street to Simcoe Street
- Simcoe Street to Bradford Street
- Bradford Street to Essa Road
- Essa Road to Gowan Street
- Gowan Street to Bayview Drive
- Bayview Drive to Little Avenue
- Little Avenue to Fairview Road
- Fairview Road to Big Bay Point Road
- Big Pay Point Road to Bayview Drive (the west side of Bayview Drive may be accessed by the public – no public access on east side)
Members of the public are welcome to observe the procession along the route.
ROAD CLOSURES
The following road closures will be in effect in Barrie for the funeral procession:
- Bayview Drive from Big Bay Point Road to Churchill Drive will be closed commencing at 5:00 a.m. This road is expected to reopen at approximately 10:00 a.m.
- In addition, Churchill Drive will be closed at Welham Road, with local traffic access only.
- Bayview Drive from Churchill Drive to Mapleview Drive will be closed commencing at 8:00 a.m. This road is expected to reopen at approximately 4:00 p.m.
- Harvie Road/Big Bay Point Road will be closed from Veterans Drive to Bayview Drive commencing at 5:00 a.m. These roads are expected to reopen at approximately 10:00 a.m. (Note: Harvie Road becomes Big Bay Point Road at Fairview Road.)
- Fairview Road will be closed at Little Avenue, with local traffic access only.
South Simcoe police said traffic control measures will be in effect to facilitate traffic flow in the area.
Further details about the road closures are available on the Barrie Police Service website.
PRIVATE FUNERAL
The funeral is slated to begin at 11 a.m. and is not open to the public.
The private service will be attended by the families of Constables Russell and Northrup, guests, members of the South Simcoe Police Service and representatives from other police services, emergency services personnel and officials.
Northrup, 33, had six years of service with South Simcoe Police and is survived by his partner and parents.
Russell, 54, was a 33-year veteran of the service and is survived by his wife and two teenage children.
A line of officers form a funeral procession for two South Simcoe police officers killed in Innisfil. (CP24/ Simon Sheehan).
The two officers were fatally shot when responding to a disturbance call at a residence near 25th Side Road and 9th Line in Innisfil, on the evening of Oct. 11.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the officers did not draw their firearms before they were shot.
A third officer arrived at the home and exchanged gunfire with the suspect before the shooter died, according to the SIU.
Although the SIU has not confirmed the 22-year-old shooter’s identity, CTV News Toronto has identified him as Chris Doncaster through family friends and an ex-girlfriend.
Police and SIU investigators gather at the scene where two police officers were killed in Innisfil, Ont., on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
The SIU has assigned six investigators and three forensic investigators to the case.
The SIU investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.
The procession and funeral service will be streamed live on CTV News Toronto and the CTV News app at at 9 a.m.
BREAKING | Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman.
BREAKING | British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns amid chaos
British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday -- bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous, short-lived term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority.
BREAKING | Supreme Court will not hear from St. Anne's residential school survivors
The Supreme Court of Canada has decided not to hear a case of residential school survivors who have fought a years-long battle against Ottawa to release thousands of records.
After Liz Truss resigns, what now? Here are the leading names to replace British PM
Liz Truss said on Thursday she was resigning as British prime minister just six weeks after she was appointed. Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson are among the leading names to replace her.
What the documents provided to 'Freedom Convoy' commission have revealed so far
Less than one week into the Public Order Emergency Commission's hearings examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, hundreds of documents have already been made public. From transcripts of high-level phone calls, email and text message exchanges, to internal reports, here's a rundown of some notable information gleaned from the documents to date.
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police used boilerplate plan used to prepare for 'Freedom Convoy'
A senior Ottawa police officer says the service at first brought out a boilerplate plan that had been used for other downtown events when preparing for the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in January, based on the assumption that it would not last beyond two days.
Where home prices have increased the most in Canada
While average home prices across most provinces and territories have cooled considerably since reaching their peak in February, several markets are still seeing prices rise year-over-year. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties on sale in markets that have seen some of the highest annual growth rates across Canada.
Man accused of murdering Const. Shaelyn Yang was wanted on warrant, documents show
The man accused of stabbing Const. Shaelyn Yang to death in Burnaby, B.C., this week was wanted on a warrant for a previous assault charge, court documents show.
