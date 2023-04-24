Private security company was coordinating shipment of goods stolen in Toronto gold heist

A private security and protection company was coordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The Brink’s Company, the corporation responsible for the transit of valuable goods, confirmed to CTV News on Monday they were “coordinating the shipments” on April 17.

“We continue to work with law enforcement officials on their investigation,” Dana Callahan, vice president of corporate communications at the Brink's Company, told CTV News Toronto in a statement on Monday afternoon.

“At Brink’s, if assets are lost at any point during transfer, we reimburse our customers in accordance with our contract terms.”

While Brink's was coordinating the shipment, a source told CTV News Toronto last week Air Canada was in possession of the goods when they were stolen. The goods arrived on an Air Canada flight earlier in the day, the source said.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.

With files from CTV News reporter Heather Butts.