TORONTO -- Family and close friends will gather in Oshawa this morning to remember a father and three children killed in a shooting inside their home earlier this month.

The private funeral will be held for 50-year-old Chris Traynor, his sons Bradley, 20, and Joseph, 11, and his 15-year-old daughter Adelaide at St. Mary of the People Catholic Church in Oshawa.

The four family members were shot and killed in the early morning hours of Sept. 4 by a suspect identified by police as 48-year-old Winnipeg resident Mitchell Lapa, a relative of the family who was an “uninvited person” at the Oshawa home.

Lapa subsequently died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The children’s mother was seriously injured in the shooting.

The couple’s one surviving child was not home at the time of the attack.

Today’s service, which is by invitation only, will begin at 11 a.m.