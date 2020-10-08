TORONTO -- The Princess of Wales Theatre is expected to reopen next month for the first time since the theatre was shuttered in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, Mirvish Productions announced Thursday that 'Blindness,' a “socially distanced sound installation,” will see its international premiere at the Toronto theatre on Nov. 17.

The show will run for 70 minutes and there will be no intermission.

Each performance will be limited to 50 people and all audience members must wear masks at all times.

Seating will be “socially distanced” and arranged in pairs and singles.

“Each person will be given sanitized headphones with which to be told the story by the illustrious stage, screen, TV and audiobook star Juliet Stevenson,” the new release continued.

“The sound is designed to be binaural, making the work sound as if it were physically happening around you, putting you in the centre of the action.”

Mirvish said the show is the first indoor theatre presentation in Toronto since all theatres were closed earlier this year to slow the spread of the virus.

“For the last six months my staff and I have been working diligently to find a way to offer different forms of theatre in environments that are safe and comfortable. Towards this goal, we’ve been working with the unions and associations that represent artists, technicians and arts workers,” David Mirvish said in a written statement.

“We’ve also been working with the TELUS Medical Advisory Council (MAC), a team of Canadian medical experts who, together, have been advising a number of large organizations in their efforts to prepare an informed, science-based, and compassionate pandemic response.”

Mirvish added that the date of the premiere could change if “health and safety in our community are compromised.”