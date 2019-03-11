

The Canadian Press





LONDON -- Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, marked Commonwealth Day by meeting with Canadians in London.

Posts on the official Kensington Palace social media accounts showed the two at an event at Canada House.

The posts said they were "celebrating the diverse community of Canadians living around the U.K."

They met with children as well as young Canadians working in fashion, the arts, business and academia.

They also helped in "the Canadian spring tradition" of making maple taffy by pouring hot syrup on trays of snow.

Meghan, who lived in Toronto while acting on the series "Suits" and is expecting the couple's first child in April, wore a green coat by Montreal-born designer Erdem Moralioglu.

Royal watchers waved Canadians flags while Mounties stood outside Monday's event at the office of the High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom.