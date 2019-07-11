

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





A priest late for a funeral has been clocked allegedly driving more than 50km/h over the speed limit.

The driver was stopped on Highway 400 in Toronto on Wednesday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

The OPP have not said if the priest will face charges but Schmidt told CTV News Toronto “there was justice and mercy.”

“And at the end of it the officer was giving a blessing,” he said.

Schmidt asked his Twitter followers if the priest should be issued a ticket, which 75 per cent of respondents replied saying yes.

So an officer stopped a priest ⛪️ on his way to a funeral today....(not a joke) going 50km/hr over the limit��...should he get a ticket? ��#7DayLicenceSuspension?#7DayVehicleImpound? — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) July 10, 2019

Driving more than 50km/h is considered stunt driving in Ontario.

Motorists caught stunting driving can face up to a $10,000 fine, an immediate seven day licence suspension and seven day vehicle impounding.