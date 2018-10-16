

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





“Heartened” by progress made between the Toronto Police Service (TPS) and the city’s LGBT2Q+ communities, Pride Toronto says it will grant a permit for officers to march in the 2019 parade.

The organization made the announcement on Tuesday, after two consecutive years of excluding uniformed officers from the annual event.

“When we receive an application from the Toronto Police Service, we will review the application and provided they meet our Rules of Parade Entry, they will be granted a marching permit for the 2019 parade,” a news release reads.

“This decision is made in acknowledgement that Pride Toronto can only thrive through commitment to a diversity of efforts. The critical conversations that have bene started will continue, fostered through the work of organizations in our community that we trust.

Pride Toronto said signs of “new understanding and active commitment” from TPS has helped them make the decision.

“For many members of our communities, this decision will feel premature; we may not all see the same signs of a mending relationship,” the news release reads. “Indeed, some of the change is subtle and some just getting underway. We are heartened that the seeds are being planted, but we acknowledge and respect those who will find this decision a difficult one.”

The rocky relationship between police and the parade came to boil in 2016, when members of Black Lives Matter-Toronto brought the procession to a halt. Citing racial tensions, its members presented the parade's then-director with several demands, including that uniformed police officers be excluded.

Friction intensified earlier this year, in the wake of the investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Members of the LGBTQ community accused the service of failing to properly investigate the disappearances of several men linked to the city’s Church-Wellesley neighbourhood, known commonly as the Gay Village.

McArthur was arrested on January 18 and, to date, has been charged with eight counts of first-degree murder. The charges have not been proven in court.

Police previously refuted suggestions that there was a serial killer lurking in the neighbourhood.

Saunders, for his part, agreed to withdraw the service’s application to participate in this year’s Pride parade. He called the move a “concrete example” of his service’s attentiveness to the community’s concern and their desire to do better.

“We asked for time to mourn and to discover how to heal. The police honored our request, and the parade became an important moment in our collective expression of resilience and our individual expressions of heartache,” Pride Toronto continued in the release.

“Even more importantly, we also asked the Toronto Police to embark on a process of increased co-operation and collaborative action with the city’s LGBT2Q+ organizations. We sought, and continue to seek, institutional change that takes time and openness to achieve.”

Pride Toronto said the service’s application will only be approved if it meets the organization’s “Rules of Parade Entry” or ROPE, which include policies on branding, float and vehicle safety, and attendance at a mandatory information session.