TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement this afternoon as the province continues its fight against COVID-19.

Ford will be accompanied by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Finance Rod Phillips and Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton for the announcement at Queen’s Park.

On Thursday, Ford disclosed that his own 95-year-old mother-in-law, a resident of a Toronto long-term care home, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Long-term care homes continue to be hit especially hard by the spread of the virus. As of Friday morning, 516 residents at those facilities have died, while more than 2,000 others have tested positive.

There are currently 135 outbreaks across Ontario’s 630 long-term care residences. Yesterday, the federal government approved Ford’s request for military support at those facilities, which will see 250 military personnel deployed to the hardest hit homes.

