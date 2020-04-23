TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will deliver an announcement at Queen’s Park Thursday afternoon as the province continues its fight against COVID-19.

The premier will be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Chidlren, Community and Social Services Todd Smith and Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton for the announcement.

Ford’s comments will come a day after the province called in the Canadian Armed Forces for support in containing the spread of COVID-19 within Ontario’s long-term care homes.

Health officials have confirmed 128 outbreaks within the province’s 630 long-term care facilities, accounting for the deaths of 447 residents and one staff member.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry the announcement live at 1 p.m.