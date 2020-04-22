TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement today as the province continues its fight against COVID-19.

Ford will be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton for the announcement at Queen’s park.

On Tuesday, Ford said that he is facing mounting pressure to reopen Ontario’s economy and ease public health restrictions.

This comes a day after updated modelling data suggested that community-spread cases may have peaked in the province, while long-term care homes continue to feel the devastating effects of the virus.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 128 confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks at those facilities, accounting for the deaths of 399 residents and one staff member.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry the announcement live at 1 p.m.