TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford is set to provide an update on Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout Tuesday afternoon.

The premier will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Retired Gen. Rick Hillier, head of Ontario’s vaccination task force, for the announcement at Queen’s Park.

More than 70,000 Ontarians have been fully vaccinated since inoculations began in December with 341,900 shots administered overall.

The vaccine rollout has not been without hiccups, namely a shortage in supply from Pfizer. Last month, the pharmaceutical giant announced that upgrades to its plant in Belgium would result in a slowing of vaccine production and deliveries.

Ford slammed the company at the time calling the stalemate “a massive concern.”

Canada’s Industry Minister Francois-Phillipe Champagne told The Canadian Press that the federal government is moving quickly to start making COVID-19 vaccines itself, instead of being entirely reliant on foreign production.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce the makings of that agreement to produce COVID-19 vaccines within Canada later today.

