TORONTO
Toronto

    • Premier Ford to hold press conference with finance minister

    Share

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to hold a press conference this morning alongside his finance minister.

    It comes after minister Peter Bethlenfalvy unveiled the province's final major fiscal update Monday before he introduces the next budget by the end March.

    The minister says the province had added some new spending since his fall update, including money for retroactive payments to health-care workers to compensate them for the province's wage restraint legislation that has since been struck down.

    The premier is scheduled to speak at 9:30 this morning.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'We paid too much': Canada's AG blasts CBSA over ArriveCan app

    Canada's auditor general has found that those involved in the contracting, development and implementation of the controversial ArriveCan application showed a 'glaring disregard' for basic management practices. The report pegs the cost of the app at $59.5 million.

    WWII-era shipwreck found in Lake Superior

    A WWII-era shipwreck was found in over 183 metres of water in Lake Superior, about 56 kilometres north of the Keweenaw Peninsula, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announced.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News