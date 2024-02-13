Premier Ford to hold press conference with finance minister

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to hold a press conference this morning alongside his finance minister.

It comes after minister Peter Bethlenfalvy unveiled the province's final major fiscal update Monday before he introduces the next budget by the end March.

The minister says the province had added some new spending since his fall update, including money for retroactive payments to health-care workers to compensate them for the province's wage restraint legislation that has since been struck down.

The premier is scheduled to speak at 9:30 this morning.