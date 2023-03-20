Premier Doug Ford to make announcement in Vaughan, Ont.

Doug Ford will be in Vaughan, Ont. on Tuesday to make what the premier’s office is calling a “pre-budget announcement.”

Ford will be joined by Labour Minister Monte McNaughton and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy for the event.

CTV News Toronto will stream the announcement live online and on the CTV News app at 10 a.m.

The announcement comes before Ontario tables its 2023 budget on Thursday, which Bethlenfalvy said will outline a "strong future" for the province during uncertain economic times.

Bethlenfalvy has said the high-spending, large-deficit budgets that Ontario tabled during the pandemic have served their purpose, but that now is the time for "restraint."

Last month, Ontario projected a $6.5-billion deficit for the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to its third-quarter fiscal update. That’s a $6.4-billion improvement from the $12.9-billion shortfall predicted in its fall economic statement.