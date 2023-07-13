Premier Doug Ford to make an announcement in Hamilton
Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement in Hamilton Thursday morning.
The premier will be joined by Labour Minister Monte McNaughton at 11 a.m.
The news conference will be streamed live on CTV News Toronto and the CTV News app.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
LIVE @ 11
LIVE @ 11 | Premier Doug Ford to make an announcement in Hamilton
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why does the Bank of Canada have a 2-per-cent inflation target?
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate again in an effort to bring down inflation, which remains above its target of two per cent year-over-year. But why does the bank believe a two per cent target is best?
'Heartless': Federal Crown-Indigenous relations minister criticizes Manitoba’s landfill search decision
Canada’s Crown-Indigenous relations minister has criticized the Manitoba government for its decision to not search a landfill for the bodies of two murdered Indigenous women.
How to use your air conditioner to save money and energy
Tips and resources for how to be energy-efficient and cost-effective when using your air conditioner during hot summer months.
Mother with terminal cancer suing Starbucks Canada, alleging wrongful termination over COVID-19 policy
An Alberta woman battling a terminal form of blood cancer is suing Starbucks Canada, alleging wrongful termination.
Cancer-causing chemicals found across entire Ontario city
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
Prime energy, 5 other drinks recalled in Canada over caffeine content
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for six caffeinated drinks including one backed by American social media personality and professional wrestler Logan Paul.
Ukraine repels large Russian missile and drone attack that injures civilians in Kyiv
Ukrainian officials said air defences shot down 20 Iranian-made drones fired by Russia mostly at the Kyiv region early Thursday morning, but wreckage fell on four districts of the capital, wounding two people and destroying several homes.
Tornado touches down near Chicago's O'Hare airport, disrupting hundreds of flights
A tornado touched down near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, prompting passengers to take shelter and disrupting hundreds of flights. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
NEW | These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Examining Canada's inflation rate target, federal reaction to Manitoba's landfill search decision and Wagner mercenaries surrender their weapons to Russia.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Tornado risk for southwestern Quebec on Thursday
An intense cold front will sweep across southwestern Quebec Thursday, prompting severe thunderstorm conditions capable of producing tornadoes. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches that include Montreal, the Laurentians, the Eastern Townships and Quebec City.
-
Second downtown Montreal shooting in less than 24 hours
An 18-year-old man was shot and injured Wednesday evening after an altercation between two groups broke out in downtown Montreal. The incident marks the area's second shooting in less than 24 hours.
-
3-month sentence for Montreal neo-Nazi could trivialize promotion of hate, says judge
A jail sentence of just three months for a man convicted of promoting hatred against Jews could trivialize the crime, a Quebec court judge said Wednesday as he questioned the Crown's sentencing recommendation.
London
-
Labour peace at city hall as inside workers ratify new contract
CUPE Local 101 represents 900 municipal employees. They include everything from corporate services to community programs.
-
Lightning causes devastating fire for a south London, Ont. home and business
A London couple had both their home and home business devastated by fire after an early evening lightning strike on Tuesday.
-
All watches and warnings have been lifted for the London region
Watches and warnings have been lifted, still a chance of showers and thunderstorms over the next few days.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo regional police face early pushback on proposed 2024 budget ask
The Waterloo Regional Police Services Board is looking to hire an additional 18 new officers in 2024, seeking approval for the increase through the upcoming budget.
-
Rare Second World War Nazi code machine on display in Waterloo
A new exhibit at the City of Waterloo Museum is inviting visitors to step back in time and crack the code.
-
Jamal Murray wins ESPY award for Comeback Player of the Year
Fresh off his NBA Championship with the Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray has added another trophy to his collection.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Sudbury, Ont., teacher pressured student to lie about sexual relationship
A sexual relationship with a teacher had a devastating impact on a former Sudbury student, a disciplinary hearing was told recently.
-
Northern Ont. residents concerned about new plastic plant
A new plastic plant has opened in North Bay, Ont. on industrial land – local residents are concerned about possible environmental impacts to the region.
-
Cancer-causing chemicals found across entire Ontario city
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
Ottawa
-
Police searching for missing swimmer at Britannia Beach
The search will resume Thursday morning for a swimmer who went missing in the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach.
-
Ottawa family puts up giant sign in response to bylaw complaints about basketball net
Several portable basketball nets in a neighbourhood near the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus are causing a stir after an anonymous resident complained to Ottawa Bylaw regarding their proximity to the street.
-
TORNADO WATCH
TORNADO WATCH | Environment Canada warns 'conditions are favourable' for possible tornadoes in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Environment Canada says "conditions are favourable" for the development of severe thunderstorms today, "which may produce tornadoes."
Windsor
-
Worker falls off of Ambassador Bridge
Harbour Master Peter Barry has confirmed to CTV News that a worker fell from the Ambassador Bridge into the Detroit River on Wednesday. According to the Detroit Fire Department, the man survived the fall and is in hospital.
-
Charges laid after indecent act in Tilbury
Just before 10 a.m., police were called to Queen’s Line south in Tilbury where as they arrived, saw a man buttoning up his pants.
-
Cooking fire displaces one resident
Windsor fire crews were called to a working fire in the 1100 block of Campbell Avenue Wednesday evening.
Barrie
-
Heavy rain and thunderstorms possible: Enviroment Canada
The national weather agency is projecting 30 to 50 mm of rainfall in some areas, while others could see up to 75 mm.
-
Ontario police arrest suspected impaired driver with baby raccoon on board
Police made an arrest with a wild twist after receiving a report about a suspected impaired driver with a baby raccoon on board in Muskoka.
-
Prime energy, 5 other drinks recalled in Canada over caffeine content
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for six caffeinated drinks including one backed by American social media personality and professional wrestler Logan Paul.
Atlantic
-
Allegations of historical sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
-
Child struck by vehicle while using a Halifax crosswalk: police
Police have closed parts of Gottingen Street after they say a child was struck by a van while using a crosswalk.
-
Three charged with second-degree murder in N.B., victim identified
Three people have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Moncton early Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
Wildfire smoke causes poor air quality in Calgary
An air quality advisory was issued Thursday for Calgary and many other Alberta communities because of wildfires.
-
17th Ave. BIA exploring interest in a car-free thoroughfare
More than 3,000 people have responded to a survey by the 17th Ave. Business Improvement Area (BIA), with 80 per cent of respondents open to the idea of closing the southwest thoroughfare to traffic.
-
Two dead, three injured in multi-vehicle crash west of Revelstoke; Trans-Canada Highway brought to standstill
There were five patients in the aftermath of a multi-vehicle crash along the Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke, B.C., on Wednesday afternoon, Emergency Health Services says.
Winnipeg
-
'Heartless': Federal Crown-Indigenous relations minister criticizes Manitoba’s landfill search decision
Canada’s Crown-Indigenous relations minister has criticized the Manitoba government for its decision to not search a landfill for the bodies of two murdered Indigenous women.
-
'It's really sad': People are being warned about online rental scam
A Winnipeg woman is sharing her story about a rental scam in hopes others won't have to deal with what she has gone through recently.
-
Court hearing on injunction to end Winnipeg landfill blockade adjourned to Thursday
A hearing on a court injunction to remove a blockade on the main road leading to a Winnipeg landfill has been adjourned for another day.
Vancouver
-
Phone data linking Ali to alleged scene of B.C. teen's killing scrutinized at murder trial
Lawyers for Ibrahim Ali, who's accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017, have been trying to cast doubt on the reliability of cellphone data suggesting his phone was in the vicinity at the time.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Out-of-control wildfire burning on North Shore
A wildfire on Mount Seymour has created a plume of smoke visible over the North Shore.
-
Vancouver councillor calls decision on modular housing 'infuriating and unacceptable'
Vancouver city council has voted down a motion that would allow for extended leases on temporary modular housing sites, a move greeted with cries of "shame" from people in the chamber who spoke in support of it.
Edmonton
-
Alberta energy minister told to design incentives for industry to clean up oil wells
Direction from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to her new energy minister suggests the United Conservative government hasn't given up on a controversial program that would see taxpayers backstop the cleanup of old oil and gas wells that companies are already legally required to do.
-
'Sudden, violent attack': Police share circumstances surrounding homicide at Belvedere LRT Station
A man who was killed in Edmonton on Sunday night was a husband and father of seven, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
Jenny Craig bankruptcy leaves former Alta. employee out thousands: 'I feel traumatized'
A former Jenny Craig employee in Edmonton expects to lose tens of thousands of dollars due to the company filing for bankruptcy.