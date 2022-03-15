Premier Doug Ford to make an announcement in Brampton Tuesday

Doug Ford

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE @ 10:30 EDT

LIVE @ 10:30 EDT | President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to address Canada's Parliament today

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will virtually address Canada's Parliament today, where he's expected to speak about the ongoing Russian attacks in Ukraine. In his joint address to members of the House of Commons and Senate inside the House chamber, Zelensky will likely also revive his continued calls for further urgent assistance.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton