TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford will be back at Queen’s Park Tuesday afternoon for an announcement alongside the President and CEO of Ontario Health, Matthew Anderson.

The premier will also be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott as well as Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health.

On Monday, the province pledged $35 million for school boards in Ontario’s COVID-19 hotspots to hire more teachers and invest in equipment for online learning.

At the same announcement, Ford acknowledged that the province is reaching its limit when it comes to testing for COVID-19.

Ford attributed the province’s significant backlog of unprocessed tests to the demand for the services of diagnostic technicians at Ontario’s medical laboratories and a worldwide shortage in the chemicals needed to process the tests.

As of Monday morning, Ontario recorded a testing backlog of approximately 68,000.

This comes as Ontario shifts its testing strategy from walk-ins at the province’s 153 assessment centres to scheduled appointments exclusively.

The new province-wide rule was announced Friday amid reports of six-hour wait times and a record-high backlog in test processing.

Ford also said he needs to see "hard evidence" before agreeing to shut down indoor dining in Toronto, which continues to see a rapid surge in new COVID-19 infections.

In an open letter to Dr. Williams published Friday, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, asked the province to give officials in Toronto the power to ban indoor dining and cancel indoor group fitness classes and sports activities in an effort to slow the spread of the disease.

With files from Katherine DeClerq, Codi Wilson and Shawn Jeffords.