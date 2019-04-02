NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is facing criticism from Premier Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative government for bringing up former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford’s struggles with drugs and alcohol.

Horwath suggested that the premier consider his younger brother’s public substance abuse battle when drafting policies to handle the opioid crisis and the number of provincially-funded overdose prevention sites.

"For this premier, particularly, who we know had a family member that had serious drug addiction problems, to turn his back on all those families who are worried about their loved ones... is horrifying," Horwath told reporters at Queen's Park on Monday.

Doug Ford called Horwath’s comment “disturbing” and admonished the opposition leader for getting “personal” and bringing his family into the overdose prevention discussions.

“That was pretty disgusting,” Doug Ford told MPPs during Tuesday’s Question Period. “Rob, my brother, had an issue in front of the whole world. He dealt with it. I just found it disgusting that you bring family members into the chamber.”

Horwath offered a soft-spoken explanation in the Legislature, suggesting her comments should only be taken at face value.

“I have to say that I think the entire world felt a lot of deep sympathy with Mr. Ford and his family as he went through that crisis, and that’s what I was referring to,” Horwath said.

Horwath later added she raised Rob Ford’s substance abuse battle “in the spirit of compassion,” but didn’t offer an apology to the Premier.

The Premier’s Office says Doug Ford has not asked for an apology.