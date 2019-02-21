

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Those frequenting downtown Toronto on Thursday were treated to a sneak peek of the Emmy-winning television series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, inspired by Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name.

The city sent out a tweet on social media early in the morning, warning people not to be “concerned if you hear or see anything unusual.”

“A production crew is on site filming,” they said.

Torontonians flocked to city hall, where a procession of handmaids dressed in red cloaks and white bonnets could be seen wondering around Nathan Phillips Square.

Here are a few photos and videos of the commotion that were posted to social media:

The Handmaid’s Tale crossing the street with me!! #Toronto pic.twitter.com/bK3RKQsoID — Ashley Audette (@AshleyAudettee) February 21, 2019

Day 1 #ReadingFortheLoveofit on the set of Handmaid’s Tale pic.twitter.com/qfzpdT0gBY — Lisa Stark (@HawkinsLisa) February 21, 2019

Season three of The Handmaid’s Tale is set to premier on June 5.