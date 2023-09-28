Power outage hits more than 4K homes, businesses in Mississauga

A power outage is affecting 4,260 homes and businesses in Mississauga.

Alectra Utilities Corporation announced the outage on social media Thursday just after 1:30 p.m.

The company’s outage map indicates it primarily impacts Rockwood Village, along with parts of Etobicoke and Centennial Park.

Just before 2 p.m., Alectra said crews on site and projecting power will return at 4 p.m.