    • Power outage hits more than 3K homes, businesses in Mississauga

    Alectra Utilities outage map in Mississauga on Sept. 28, 2023. Alectra Utilities outage map in Mississauga on Sept. 28, 2023.

    A power outage is now affecting 1,400 homes and businesses in Mississauga.

    Alectra Utilities Corporation announced the outage on social media Thursday just after 1:30 p.m.

    The company’s outage map indicates it primarily impacts Rockwood Village, along with parts of Etobicoke and Centennial Park. At the peak of the outage, about 4,260 homes and businesses were affected.

    Alectra said crews on site and projecting power will return at 7 p.m.

